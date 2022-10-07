Texts between Jane Doe and Monterey County Undersheriff released in sexual harassment complaint

WARNING LANGUAGE MAY BE TRIGGERING TO SOME READERS

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An investigation continues over sexual harassment allegations against a Monterey County Undersheriff

A lawsuit has now been filed in civil court, but before, John Mineau was the subject of a civil rights office investigation into these allegations.

The complaint states Mineau is facing sexual harassment and discrimination charges.

He would often text the victim, "Cum see me" late at night, allege the court documents.

On August 25, 2019, at 11:45 p.m., Mineau texted the victim, " Gonna open a sgt test soon; you in?" The plaintiff asked when the position would open, and Mineau allegedly responded with, "Want a private massage session? [winking enoji]"

He added, " Mmmmmm Top or bottom? Or front or back" Hair pull?... *** slap?... Slap!... Pound!?" according to court documents.

Later on Jan. 10, 2020, around 10:37 p.m., Mineau asks, "cum say hi" and then adds, "I will test your will. To the max. Will you cave? You'll submit... Handful of hair and another on your ***!!! Resist???!" Then later writes, " Are you pure? Pinned down... Mmmmmmmm, Dominated. Knees. All."

Then on July 29, 2020, Mineau wrote after seeing the plaintiff in the administrative office that should come to his office, according to the complaint, and say hi and added, "Pop in my office. Lap is usually vacant;-)" and later wrote, " My lap is empty. You could take it..... Bounce you on me? ... Sit on me. Deep.... Throbbing. Squiggling."

Other people named in the complaint are accused of failing to investigate and prevent harassment at the Sheriff Coroner's Office. Mineau is accused of sending sexual messages multiple times from 2019 to 2020.

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit and claims there was retaliation for making the accusations against Mineau -- some of which included her schedule abruptly changing.

She was also given two disciplinary write-ups for what is referred to as "trivial reasons" prior to her retirement from the coroner's office.

Another hearing regarding this investigation is scheduled for February.