Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal has lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans. Neto’s club Wolverhampton says the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery and will miss the tournament starting Nov. 20. Wolves says he damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. Neto has played three times for Portugal including two World Cup qualifying games last year. Portugal is in Group H at the World Cup in Qatar. The 2016 European champion starts on Nov. 24 against Ghana, then plays Uruguay and South Korea.

