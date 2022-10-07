NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has urged the league to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait. Tagovailoa subsequently suffered a concussion four days later at Cincinnati and is out indefinitely.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.