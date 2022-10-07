Monterey Bay F.C. game postponed due to racial language investigation

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay Football Club's Saturday road game against FC Tulsa will now be postponed so the USL Championship's League can investigate a racial language incident.

Allegations of "racial language and gestures" towards a Monterey Bay F.C. player by a Tampa Bau Rowdies player following their game on Oct. 2 are now under investigation.

There is no word on when the game will be played.

"Monterey Bay Football Club is united in our stance against racism," the team said in a statement.