Justice Department insists to Trump’s attorneys that he return all documents marked classified

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.

The Justice officials — including Jay Bratt, a top lawyer in the Department of Justice’s national security division — have communicated to Trump’s attorneys that he has an ongoing obligation to return the documents marked as classified.

The New York Times first reported on the outreach.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

