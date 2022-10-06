Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson called the incident a “small fire,” and said it was “contained to a compactor that’s located just outside the doors of a loading dock.” The spokesperson says the warehouse was evacuated, and fire department officials declared the building was safe following a preliminary investigation. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday. The incident at the warehouse, near Albany, follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.

