Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work.

She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and dumb. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.

A week ago, she was evicted from the house she rented for almost eight years. According to her, the owners wanted to increase rent by nearly double.

"The experience of sleeping on the street, of being in that cold, of seeing the risk I expose my family to. It's very hard, and I would ask you to help me a little," said Sinithia.

They lived in a four-bedroom house with a living room, dining room, and kitchen in Greenfield for about $1,600.

She has worked in the fields of Monterey County for many years, and a series of unfortunate events left her and her family unable to find a place to live.

The organization of women who work in the fields, Lideres Campesinas, helped her pay for a motel so that they no longer have to sleep in the car but can only stay for a couple of days.

Unfortunately, Sinthia's situation is becoming more and more common as property prices continue to rise. If anyone knows how they can help, they can email me at melody.waintal@kion546.com or text me at 831-595-0807.