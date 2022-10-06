Duke visits Ga Tech out to build on best start since 2018

Duke visits Georgia Tech on Saturday after snapping a 13-game ACC losing streak in last week’s 38-17 home win over Virginia. The Blue Devils have started 4-1 for the first time since 2018 and are 1-0 in the ACC for the first since 2019. Georgia Tech’s 26-21 win last week at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh win snapped a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents. The Yellow Jackets seek consecutive wins for the first time since they beat Miami and Virginia in 2018.

