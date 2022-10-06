Community Bridges finds innovative ways to help children learn on the Central Coast

Watsonville, Calif. (KION)- For over four decades, Community Bridges has served a purpose to provide resources to people in Santa Cruz.

One of the most successful programs offered is the Early Education Division. It’s here where lessons are taught that go beyond the classroom. Maria Hurtado the Program Manager for the organization says it’s important to find ways to keep children engaged while in the classroom.

"The children always are playing because that’s our goal that children learn by playing so all the activities that the teacher set up for them has a goal," said Hurtado.

Whether it’s a song or an outside activity, teachers come up with interactive learning techniques to get kids up and moving both physically and mentally.

The pandemic brought on many challenges to families. With that came a gap in children’s learning abilities. According to the U.S. Department of Education the early years of education for children are critical and necessary for a child’s learning and development.

But that’s where community bridges is ready to get to work.

Lisa Hindman Holbert the Program Director for Early Childhood Division says the interactive learning style will also help kids later on in life.

"A lot of the skills we teach are lifelong. How do you say no somebody when you don't want them to do something and how do you enter a group when you might be a little bit shy to enter the group so really facilitating setting up the environment for them,"

One teacher makes it her goal to keep kids engaged. Margarita Castro sings, reads books, and plays with her students.

"Every kid is different and I learn from them and they learn what I teach,” said Castro.

If you want to be like Margarita and teach you’re in luck. The program is in need of more educators.

"At least a commitment to take six units of early childhood development. Cabrillo's a great program that's where a lot of staff have gone I went to Cabrillo and many of our team have associate degrees in our early childhood education"

Margarita is a prime example of this.

"My goal was I want to be a teacher. I'm going to prepare in Cabrillo to be a teacher," said Castro.

Six centers in total are offered and made affordable for families. Information on the website gives you an insight to more of the programs that are offered.

"My learning never stops and I hope that’s what we can include with our team the staff here and also the children and the families we serve"