Threats of violence deemed not-credible to Pacific Grove schools

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After an investigation, the Pacific Grove Police Department has deemed a possible threat of violence at a local school not credible.

The Pacific Grove Police department received a report at 9:45 p.m. of threats of violence at a local school posted on social media. It was discovered the threat was reposted hundreds of times throughout the day across the country.

No credible threat was found to any student, faculty, or campus in the Pacific Grove Unified School District.

Additional patrols will be conducted across campuses as a precaution Wednesday.