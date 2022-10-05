Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning.

The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police.

In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm Sig Sauer, cocaine, and evidence of drug sales were found in Salinas.

Victor Santillan, 31, of Salinas, was arrested and booked in the Monterey County Jail.