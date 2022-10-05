How company off-sites are changing business travel

With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale. These off-site experiences are flipping traditional business travel on its head: Rather than emphasizing coworking, meetings and other work-centric itineraries, off-site retreats are often designed to encourage relationship building. While the off-site industry is still in its infancy, several companies are making bets on the longevity of this new type of business travel, launching full-service retreat management companies to simplify the planning of such company activities.

