Clemson DBs Greene, Davis II sued by accident victim
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II were sued by a U.S. postal worker who’s delivery truck was struck by Davis last year seconds after he was clocked driving 115 mph on a highway near campus. The suit by Karen Alvarez alleged that both players were seen driving at high speed on a 55 mph road, switching lanes and appearing to race each other. Davis hit the back of the truck on July 2021. Alvarez’s suit alleges she’s had significant injures and is seeking unspecified damages.