Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:20 PM

Salinas firefighters stop China Town structure fire

Salinas City Firefighters Association

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas City Firefighters Association said they battled a structure fire in China Town Tuesday morning.

Within minutes crews arrived and found the first and second floors on fire in an unoccupied structure. Multiple agencies were able to keep damage to the neighboring building to a minimum, said firefighters.

No injuries were reported. This was also the second structure fire in Salinas that night, said firefighters.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content