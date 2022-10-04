Salinas firefighters stop China Town structure fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas City Firefighters Association said they battled a structure fire in China Town Tuesday morning.

Within minutes crews arrived and found the first and second floors on fire in an unoccupied structure. Multiple agencies were able to keep damage to the neighboring building to a minimum, said firefighters.

No injuries were reported. This was also the second structure fire in Salinas that night, said firefighters.