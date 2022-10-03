WATCH: Video of suspected Stockton serial killer released, reward at $125,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Oct. 4, 2022, at 4:33 p.m.- Stockton Police have released a video of a man allegedly responsible for a string of murders in Stockton.

A survivor of an April 16, 2021, attempted homicide told detectives that an unknown race male shot her.

She described him as 5’10” to 6’00”, with a thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and dark-colored pants. The suspect was also wearing an all-black COVID-style mask, according to police.

Stockton Police release video of a suspected serial killer.

The reward for information leading to this person's capture is now at $125,000.

Police: 2 more victims may have been targeted by possible Stockton serial killer

BY CAMERON GLENN

STOCKTON – Authorities have added two more victims to the list of five people linked to a possible serial killer in Stockton.

On Monday, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office released the five victims' names. All were Stockton residents ranging in age from their early-20s to mid-50s.

Then, on Monday night, Stockton police announced two more victims believed to be connected to the same suspect or suspects. On April 10, 2021, around 4:18 a.m., a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot in Oakland. On April 16, 2021, around 3:20 a.m., a 46-year-old Black woman was shot in the area of Park and Union streets in Stockton.

The victims, and the day they were killed, are as follows: Paul Yaw, 35, killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, killed on Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, killed on Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, killed on Sept. 27.

Stockton police have announced they have a person of interest, but detectives still aren't sure if more than one person is responsible. Detectives believe the killings are related because, in each case, the victim was alone and then ambushed in a poorly lit area.

A total of $95,000 in rewards is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. On Monday, a local construction company donated $10,000 to the $85,000 reward.