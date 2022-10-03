Salinas hosted their Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The engines were started on Sunday afternoon but not the engines you thought of.

There was an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event that took place at the Salinas Train Station.

According to event organizers, there were over 100 test drives and about 500 residents were in attendance.

The event was part of National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration

to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric, plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The event displayed up to 20 EV cars and e-motorcycles, with EV owners on hand to share their driving experiences and answered questions on charging, range, maintenance, and vehicle prices.

The test vehicles that were used for test drives were Chevy Bolt

and Volt, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, and Subaru Solterra.

If you want more info on navigating electric vehicles click here.