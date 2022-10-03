Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police.

On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the incident began. Officers tried to detain him, he resisted, so he was tased, said police.

He got up and tried running, but his efforts were futile, and he was arrested. Kofler was found with three knives, said police.

He was taken to Monterey County Jail and charged with attempted homicide, resisting arrest and possessing a concealed weapon, said police. He was also found to be on probation.

Police were told this all started when Kofler was told to leave the area by security for panhandling. He ignored security's request and entered the business anyways.

He was asked to leave and became angry. Kofler then pulled out a knife and tried stabbing the guard.

The security guard tried backing off but was chased by Kofler. Kofler threatened to kill the guard as he tried to stab him, said police.

The guard was not injured.

According to the Monterey County Jail, Kofler's bail is set at $1,007,500.