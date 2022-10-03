Judge vacates 8 more convictions linked to ex-Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has thrown out eight more convictions tied to a notorious former Chicago police sergeant who regularly framed people for drug crimes they didn’t commit. Cook County Judge Erica Reddick vacated the convictions and sentences for the men in response to motions filed jointly by their attorneys and the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says it brings to 237 the number of vacated convictions in recent years linked to former Sgt. Ronald Watts and his unit. Watts led a team that for nearly a decade planted drugs or falsely accused residents of a public housing complex, others who were visiting or simply happened to be in the area.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.