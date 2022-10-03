Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks.

Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA.

In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as of Monday, which is slightly above the state average. In early September, gas was $5.48 per gallon for regular gas. According to AAA, a year ago, gas was almost two dollars cheaper at $4.48 per gallon.

According to AAA, the Santa Cruz- Watsonville is slightly below the state average at $6.29 a gallon for regular gas. This is almost a dollar more than a month ago when gas was $5.42 a gallon and almost two dollars more than a year ago when gas was $4.43 per gallon.

The state with the second most expensive gas in the nation is Nevada at $5.48, that's nearly a dollar difference from California.

Both Central Coast areas have the potential to break record-high gas prices set earlier this year in June. The Salinas area record high was set on June 14 with an average price of $6.60 a gallon, according to AAA.

Santa Cruz- Watsonville set their record high on June 14 as well, at $6.50 per gallon.

Oil industry representatives said state regulations cause higher prices in California than in the rest of the country. The summer blend of gasoline that refineries are required by law to produce in the hotter months costs more money to make but emits fewer greenhouse gases. Most refineries can't switch to the winter blend until November, according to CBS 8.

Switching from the summer to winter blend would likely save consumers 15 to 20 cents per gallon, said Doug Shupe, a spokesman for the Southern California Automobile Club, an affiliate of AAA.

Shupe said that prices are spiking in part due to limited supply because some oil refineries are offline due to routine maintenance or other problems. The California Air Resources Board, which regulates refineries, said high prices could also be due in part to a refinery fire and Hurricane Ian.

