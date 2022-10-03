Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve following what coach Arthur Smith described as a minor procedure on his knee. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Huntley, called up from the practice squad on Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Allgeier led the Falcons with 84 yards rushing on 10 carries against the Browns.

