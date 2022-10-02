Tesla sales bounce back in Q3 but fall short of estimates

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla’s sales rose 35% in the July-September period compared to the second quarter as the company’s huge factory in China got past supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions. The electric vehicle and solar panel company said Sunday it sold 343,830 cars and SUVs in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. So far this year, Tesla has sold 908,573 vehicles. It will need a strong finish to the year to hit its predictions of 50% annual sales growth. The company needs to sell 1.4 million vehicles this year to meet that goal.

