STAT WATCH: Bearcats’ 11 sacks ties most in FBS in 3 years

Cincinnati begins this week at the top of the national sacks chart after recording 11 against Tulsa. The total tied the American Athletic Conference record and matches the most in a Bowl Subdivision game in three years. Jabari Taylor had a team-high 2.5 sacks and 10 players were credited with at least a half-sack. The Bearcats have 23 for the season. Four players posted 200-yard rushing games. Utah’s Clark Phillips is the first player with three interceptions. Missouri’s Harrison Mevis kicked the longest field goal of the season with a 56-yarder against Georgia.

