DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets signed general manager Calvin Booth to a multiyear extension. Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with Denver. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020. The Nuggets are coming off a 48-34 season in which they finished sixth in the West. They were eliminated in the first round by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

