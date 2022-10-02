Harbaugh’s failed gamble seals Ravens collapse against Bills

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh ultimately regretted but defended his decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal with just over four minutes left. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone, which resulted in a touchback. Buffalo drove the other way for a game-ending field goal in a 23-20 victory. Harbaugh said he believed going for it gave Baltimore its best chance at victory, adding that “you look at it analytically, you’ll understand why we did it.” Players say they backed Harbaugh’s decision and blamed this defeat on poor execution.

