10-man Leeds grabs point against Villa in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has grabbed a point with a 0-0 draw in the Premier League after Luis Sinisterra’s moment of foolishness left Jesse Marsch’s team with 10 men against Aston Villa. The home side held out at Elland Road but it was with little thanks to the Colombian forward, who was sent off just after halftime. Sinisterra failed to retreat 10 yards for a free kick and left referee Stuart Attwell no choice but to show a yellow card. The 23-year-old Sinisterra had already been cautioned in the first half for a foul on John McGinn so he was sent off.

