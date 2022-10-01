Spoilermakers: Purdue stifles No. 21 Minnesota for 20-10 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota. Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

