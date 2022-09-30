Man shot at ground and left after argument in Hollister: police

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they investigated a shooting Thursday night on 5th Street at Tiffany Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene at 6:45 p.m. to the 800 block of 5th Street. Police said two people were arguing, and a third arrived in a white "box" van and tried to intervene.

The driver of the van fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the ground and left with a person involved in the fight. Nobody was injured, reported police.

Police said nobody on the scene was cooperating, so the second person's identity was never determined.