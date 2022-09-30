Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Friday after he was found loading bullets into a magazine at transit plaza.

AT 2:35 p.m., a security guard saw a man load bullets into the magazine on the 280 block of Reservation Road. The suspect then left the area, along with the loaded magazine, said police.

The man, later identified as Joni Joyce, was found to be a convicted felon and could not possess firearms or ammunition, said police.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers spotted Joyce on the 3100 block of Del Monte Boulevard. He was taken into custody and booked into Monterey County Jail.

He was charged with a felon in possession of ammunition.