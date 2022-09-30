CAS asked to judge Ecuador case by 10 days before World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court has been asked to judge a case that aims to remove Ecuador from the World Cup by no later than Nov. 10. That’s just 10 days before the team should face host Qatar in the opening game. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it registered appeals by the Chilean and Peruvian soccer federations. They’re challenging a FIFA ruling this month that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was in fact eligible to play in the eight qualifying games he was selected for. Chile officials claim to have documents proving Castillo is actually Colombian.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.