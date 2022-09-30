Browns’ Garrett: Crash a ‘wake-up’ call, grateful to survive

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett knows he’s lucky. His life could be very different or even over. Speaking for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche, the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end expressed relief that he survived the crash he caused by driving too fast. Garrett sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cuts and ruptured a blood vessel in his left eye during the single-car wreck on a rural road near his home. He promised the mishap will change his behavior. Despite his injuries, and not practicing for three days, the Browns are listing Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s road game against Atlanta.

