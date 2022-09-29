Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’

By Taylor Romaine, CNN

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has announced on he will step away from the anchor desk.

In a video statement on Twitter, Noah said that his “time is up.”

“After the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said in a video post from the set of the show. “I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”

