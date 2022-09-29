Skip to Content
Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’

<i>Sean Gallagher/Comedy Central</i><br/>Trevor Noah
Sean Gallagher/Comedy Central
Trevor Noah

By Taylor Romaine, CNN

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has announced on he will step away from the anchor desk.

In a video statement on Twitter, Noah said that his “time is up.”

“After the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said in a video post from the set of the show. “I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

