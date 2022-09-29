Parade suspect says he doesn’t understand nature of charges

By WISN Staff

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — During a hearing Tuesday to determine if Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks can represent himself, he kept saying he didn’t understand “the nature and cause for the charges.”

Because of that, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow called for a recess.

“I cannot make a finding at this point that you have an understanding of what you’re charged with the nature of these proceedings,” she said.

At the start of the hearing, Brooks told Dorow that he’s exercising his right to defend himself.

She asked him if he understands competing rights — to defend himself and also the right to counsel.

Brooks told the judge his decision wasn’t “sprung out of the blue.’ He said wasn’t made aware of certain things during the proceedings.

She asked Brooks if he understands the 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, against him.

He told the judge he doesn’t understand that he is facing criminal charges in Waukesha County.

Dorow read him the charges and the penalties.

She told him to “stop playing games.” Dorow kept asking if he heard her advise of penalties of charges, and he kept responding he that doesn’t understand the nature of the charges.

Brooks laughed while responding to the judge who again, tried to clarify if he understands the charges and penalties he is facing, telling the judge, “It’s a lot of numbers.”

Brooks then repeatedly asked why the state of Wisconsin is the plaintiff.

“I have confusion as to how the state is the plaintiff,” Brooks said.

He then said he’s an alleged defendant. Dorow said, “No, you’re the defendant.”

Brooks refused to keep answering questions, demanding the court tell him why the state of Wisconsin is the plaintiff.

Dorow called for a quick break and stopped the livestream so he could chat with attorneys, saying she’s not convinced yet Brooks understands what’s going on with his case.

She said if Brooks keeps interrupting, and can’t proceed with the hearing and follow directions, the hearing will end.

After the break, Dorow gave Brooks a waiver form and said if he talks to his attorneys, who have not officially been discharged, and decides he still wants to defend himself, the form needs to be in by 9 a.m. Wednesday. She will then schedule another hearing to make a ruling.

