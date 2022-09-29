Skip to Content
One of two suspects arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): King City PD arrested a King CIity man for attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at 6:46 p.m. and were told by the victim that he was hit in the face by two people trying to carjack him. The incident happened on the 100 block of S. Vanderhurst Avenue, according to police.

Through surveillance footage, officers were able to gather descriptions of the suspects. At 7:36, one of the suspects was spotted in the area by an officer patrolling the scene of the alleged carjacking.

The suspect was identified as Santos Andrew Chairez, 27 of King City, and he was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He faces charges for carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a deadly weapon.

The victim suffered injuries requiring him to go to a local hospital.

If anyone knows more, call King City Police at (831) 386-5983 or dmmendoza@kingcity.com.

