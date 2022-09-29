No. 17 A&M looks to keep rolling in SEC at Mississippi State

No. 17 Texas A&M has two wins since losing to Appalachian State and seeks a 2-0 start to SEC play, when it visits Mississippi State. The host Bulldogs look to even their league record by beating the Aggies for the second consecutive season. They won 26-22 last year in College Station behind 408 and three touchdowns by quarterback Will Rogers, who leads the SEC in passing yards, TDs and several other categories. Texas A&M enters with the SEC’s No. 3 pass defense and looks to limit Rogers and his receiving options.

By The Associated Press

