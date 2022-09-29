Buccaneers look to get offense back on track against Chiefs

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the prime-time stage when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. It’s the first meeting between two of the league’s best quarterbacks since the Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. It hasn’t been a normal week for the Bucs, who relocated football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins training facility for three days after being evacuated early in the week. Both teams are coming off losses and take 2-1 records into the nationally televised matchup.

By The Associated Press

