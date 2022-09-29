AP source: Mets calling up top prospect Álvarez vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction. The 20-year-old Álvarez is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier. He batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. New York leads the NL East by one game over the defending World Series champion Braves heading into their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday night.

