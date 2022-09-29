5 found dead after shooting in Central Texas neighborhood

MCGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials say five people have been found dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood. Details on what happened are sketchy, but a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says officers of several law enforcement agencies converged Thursday on the neighborhood in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. Sgt. Ryan Howard says law enforcement officers shot one person, and a suspect is in custody. It’s unclear if the suspect was the one shot, but Howard says the suspect is alive and there is no ongoing threat to the public. He says motives, relationships and other details are still to be determined.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.