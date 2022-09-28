Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter

An Oklahoma prosecutor is recovering at his home after police say he was stabbed by his adult daughter. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says in a statement that he was allowed to go home to recover following the Tuesday afternoon stabbing. Police Chief Wendell Franklin says Kunzweiler’s daughter, 30-year-old Jennifer Kunzweiler, was arrested following the stabbing. Kunzweiler’s stabbing is the third time in recent years that an elected official in Oklahoma was stabbed by a family member. Tulsa District Judge Sharon Holmes was wounded by her adult daughter in 2019 and state Labor Commissioner Mark Costello was killed by his adult son in 2015.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.