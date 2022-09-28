Syracuse PK Andre Szmyt back in award-winning form

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szmyt was ready to move on last December and announced he wasn’t returning for his final year of eligibility. The decision came after a frustrating year. He quickly changed his mind when Syracuse hired Bob Ligashesky to coach special teams. The unit was coached by committee last season and Szmyt wasn’t the kicker he was in 2018 when he captured the Lou Groza Award, hitting 30 of 34 field goals. He made just nine of 14 attempts in 2021. So far this season, he’s converted nine of 10 field goals for the 4-0 Orange.

