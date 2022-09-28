Go on, take that key or coaster. Branding execs hope you do

Chances are if you’ve been to a great restaurant, bar or hotel, you’ve snagged a coaster, matchbook, napkin or card key. Mementoes like these help us remember a fun experience. You may hesitate before you pocket one, wondering if that’s OK. But don’t worry. Hospitality and branding industry folks say they’re delighted when people feel compelled to take one of these little souvenirs. It might bring them back for a second visit. People who design these little tshotchkes try to capture the feel of the establishment with distinct colors and themes that will evoke memories.

