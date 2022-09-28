Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo

L’AQUILA, Italy (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will start in the region of Abruzzo. Race organizers announced Wednesday that the 2023 edition will run May 6-28 and begin with an 18.4-kilometer (11.4-mile) time trial on the Adriatic coast. Almost the entire time trial will be on the spectacular Costa dei Trabocchi cycle path that hugs the coast line before a short climb to the finish in Ortona. The second stage is a 204-kilometer leg from Teramo to San Salvo that is hilly in the first part but expected to end in a bunch sprint. Stage three will also start in the Abruzzo region but will then head south and will be detailed when the full route is revealed on Oct. 17 in Milan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.