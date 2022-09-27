Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s seen from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and has no plans to make a change. Tomlin did make a change at defensive tackle, bumping Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart in place of veteran Tyson Alualu. The Steelers host the New York Jets in Week 4.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.