Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night.

The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake.

The event honors their father Sabu Shake Sr. The dinner helps raise funds for The Salvation Army Monterey Peninsula Corps as part of the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation.

The event will have live auction events. During its 15 year run, the event has raised more than $5.7 million for The Salvation Army Monterey Peninsula Corps. These funds get divided into with serving and delivering Hot Meals & Food Boxes and providing job assistance at the Sabu Shake Sr. Good Samaritan Center in Sand City.

"Every end is a new beginning.," Shake Jr said. "We hope that everyone will continue to donate to our fundraisers benefiting the Salvation Army so that they can continue their important work that helps so many in need.”

The event is sold out but you can donate money right here.