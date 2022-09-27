Salinas man sentenced for forcible lewd acts on a child

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that 33-year-old Nikki Isidro Portillo of Salinas was sentenced to 45 years in prison for five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child.

Portillo will have to register as a sex offender for life. Portillo further admitted that the crimes were aggravated due to the victim being particularly vulnerable based on her age according to Pacioni.

In October 2020, Jane Doe courageously disclosed to a family member that the defendant had

been molesting her since she was 7 years old.

According to Pacioni, that family member listened to, believed, and supported Jane Doe and promptly called law enforcement who initiated an investigation.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim's aunt provided a victim impact statement in which detailed the pain the victim went through and also her recovery. Judge Rafael Vazquez who oversaw the hearing thanked the family as well as Jane Doe for her courage to come forward.