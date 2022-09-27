Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN that he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL. Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining. Boise State coach Andy Avalos says Taylen Green will be the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against San Diego State.

