Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has an ambitious goal for America: ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030. The administration’s plan includes expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. It also seeks to promote healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. Expanding Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition are part of the strategy. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference this week on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969.