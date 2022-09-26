US expands, extends Myanmar immigration status to May 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has expanded and extended temporary legal status for several thousand people from Myanmar living in the U.S. until May 2024. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that people of Myanmar “are continuing to suffer a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis due to a military coup, upheaval, and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians.” Congress created the Temporary Protected Status program in 1990 to provide a safe haven for people unable to return to their countries due to natural disasters or civil strife. It can be extended in increments up to 18 months.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

