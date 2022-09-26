UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders, by the numbers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is over. While the parade of world leaders flocking to New York seemed endless, data shows it indeed wasn’t. Over six days and dozens of hours, 195 leaders spoke about the rather dire state of the world. That figure includes two U.N. officials, three permanent observers, and the heads of government, heads of state, ministers and permanent representatives from 190 countries. Of those speakers, 22 were women. The longest speech was nearly three times the recommended limit of 15 minutes, while the jauntiest was less than half that.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.