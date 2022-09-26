Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a 27-year-old in a parking lot at the 1000 block of North Sanborn with a gunshot wound on his left foot.

Police said a second male victim, this one 15 years old, was found in the parking lot of the 1100 block of North Sanborn with gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left calf. Both victims were taken to Natividad Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second attempted homicide incident occurred on Friday in an alley behind 1030 East Alisal Street. A 31-year-old man was drinking beer in the alley with others when a subject approached him and asked for a beer, said police.

When the request was denied, the suspect became angry and stabbed the victim on his left side. He was taken and treated for a punctured lung but is expected to be okay, said police.