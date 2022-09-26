New-look Utah Jazz focused on new, competitive identity

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A dramatic roster overhaul has left the Utah Jazz with a crowd of new faces entering this season. Utah traded Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Bojan Bogdanovic in separate deals over the summer, effectively tearing down a team that endured a series of disappointing early playoff exits. Following that flurry of offseason moves, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gay are the only returning players who played significant minutes last season. The returning and new Jazz players still have sights set on competing for a playoff spot amid change.

